Howard Co. flies flags at half-staff to mark COVID deaths

The U.S. marked one million COVID deaths this week.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Howard County Judge Kathryn G. Wiseman announced flags will be flown at half-staff Thursday.

This measure will honor those who have died from COVID-19.

The U.S. marked one million COVID deaths this week.

President Biden ordered flags be placed at half-staff for those who have passed.

Over six million people across the globe have died from the virus.