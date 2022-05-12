Howard Co. flies flags at half-staff to mark COVID deaths

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Howard County Judge Kathryn G. Wiseman announced flags will be flown at half-staff Thursday.
This measure will honor those who have died from COVID-19.
The U.S. marked one million COVID deaths this week.
President Biden ordered flags be placed at half-staff for those who have passed.
Over six million people across the globe have died from the virus.
At this time there is no word from authorities on if other counties or cities in the Permian Basin will be observing the half-staff order.