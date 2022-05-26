How to talk to your children about the Uvalde shooting

A local clinical director urges parents to have conversations with their children and let them ask questions about what happened in Uvalde.

MIDLAND, Texas — For parents, talking about tragic events with their kids can be uncharted and scary territory.

"What I’m not suggesting is that we’re unrealistic with our kids about what took place," said Marc McQueen, Clinical Director with Centers for Children and Families. "I think we do them a disservice if we water down the severity of things that are out there in the world."

He says to be forthcoming, but not graphic, in regards to details, but still be honest and open with them.

"They’re going to other settings, they’re going to school, daycare, friend's houses, and they’re going to hear reports," said McQueen. "So I’d rather them hear it from mom and dad."

Even the way you deliver the message to them is important.

"It’s unrealistic for our kids to see us talk about something so serious, like what happened at the school in Uvalde, and for us not to express to them some level of sadness or concern or despair or confusion, and that it creates questions for us too," said McQueen. "Our kids need to hear that."

It's also okay to start the discussion, even if your kids haven't brought it up yet.

"Even if their kids aren’t talking about what happened in I would be created those conversations because they’ve seen news stories, they’ve seen images, mom and dad need to be creating the conversation about it," said McQueen.

Overall, make sure to ask questions.