How to submit tips to police

If you're unsure about how to submit a tip to authorities, here are some tips.

MIDLAND, Texas — Agencies like the Midland Police Department and Midland County Sheriff's Office rely on the public's help to stop crime and solve cases.

Tips from the public can help officers prevent disasters from happening, and several tips have come in relating to MISD schools over the past few years.

Authorities also ask for help identify suspects in thefts, assaults and murders.

But what can you do if you have information relating to a crime that could help police out?

One of the easiest ways to report your information is by going to Midland Crime Stoppers.

Midland Crime Stoppers use completely anonymous forms of report to keep you safe. They also offer rewards for information that leads to arrests, so make sure to keep your tip number on hand to claim the money if your tip was helpful.

To report a tip via Crime Stoppers, you can call 432-694-TIPS, log onto the website or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.

You can also report your information directly to the agencies themselves.

To report something to Midland Police, you can call 432-685-7108. To report to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, you can call 432-688-4600.

The agency you are reporting to will vary depending on whether you and the case you are reporting on are located inside the city limits or not.

If you are located outside of Midland, you can find similar setups for your city and county.

Keep in mind that no matter where you are located, if you are in immediate danger you should instead call 911.

For a list of Permian Basin numbers, you can search online or check below.