How to stay safe using your space heater during the winter

TEXAS, USA — With the weather outside getting colder, inside we're trying to stay as warm as we can. Which leads to many of us pulling out our trusty space heaters. While turning these on may be easy, it is important to ask yourself: Am I using this correctly?

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, more than 40% of house fires are caused by space heaters. “I think it's very important for people to be careful when they use space heaters. They're necessary, they're safe, but like with everything else, they need to be used properly.”

You want to make sure you're being mindful and following some of these precautions to ensure your safety:

1. Choose a heater with a thermostat and have a heater than can turn off if it falls over.

2. Always have the heater on a solid, flat surface.

3. Follow the 3 feet rule. Keep it at least three feet away from anything it can burn like; clothing, bedding, people and even your pets.