How to help the victims of the USW golf crash

The university and a bank in Seminole have funds set up for the victims.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — In the wake of the tragic crash that killed nine people, including six members of the USW golf team and a 13-year-old boy, community members are left wondering how to help those left behind.

The University of the Southwest has created a donation fund to help support the victims and the families. If you would like to donate you can click or tap here.

When donating, you can dedicate the donation to someone via an online form.

USW accepts donations from credit cards or bank accounts.

If you would like to donate to support the family of Henrich Siemens and his son, you can donate at the First United Bank in Seminole, according to a Facebook post shared by the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce.

When contributing to the fund, mention the Agatha Reimer Siemens Memorial Fund.