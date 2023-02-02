How to help the unidentified teen in Midland

The detective in charge of the case said if you are interested in helping, you can drop items off at the Midland Police Department.

MIDLAND, Texas — After police found an unidentified nonverbal teen in Midland, they have been asking for the public's help to share the picture far and wide in hope of connecting him with family or a caretaker.

Several people have also reached out to see if there are any donations that can be made to the boy.

If you are interested in donating, the Midland Police Department asks for them to be dropped off at its location at 601 N. Loraine St.

Spectrum of Solutions has also provided some suggestions for toys to donate that nonverbal children and adults enjoy.

Clothing Shirts-Medium Pants-Medium

Sensory toys Fidget spinners Light up toys Popper toys

