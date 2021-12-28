How to get rid of your Christmas trash

Here are some tips on how to recycle your boxes from the holiday season.

MIDLAND, Texas — Before getting rid of your holiday trash this year, there are many ways people can recycle their boxes this holiday season.

People will need to take out all the extra things like packing pieces, bags and instruction manuals before taking their boxes to the bin. Some other tips include making sure the boxes are dry, not contaminated and are flatten out so that more boxes can be put into the bin.

There are multiple locations to recycle this trash in Midland and Odessa. In Odessa, there are five locations. One of them is at 9301 Rainbow Drive. The other four include, the UTPB Soccer Fields, Odessa Fire Station 5, the Family General on South Grant and the Odessa Recycle Center on West 42nd.

In Midland, There are two places to recycle your cardboard boxes. People can either go to the Citizens' Collection Station on 4100 Smith Road, or BRI Recycling at 26 West Industrial.

People are not allowed to recycle wrapping paper, tissue paper, bows or artificial Christmas trees. Look to take your packing bubbles and pillows to a packing store for reuse as well.