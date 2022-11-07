How to conserve energy in hot temperatures

ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve energy amid record heat.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a conservation appeal to Texans, business owners and Texas companies to keep power usage low to help relive the grid.

The sun and the heat are taking a toll on the people, households and businesses of Texas, with temperatures exceeding a hundred degrees throughout the state.

This is why ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve energy.

"As they see times that the grid may be tight, then they'll issue different indications to the media asking them to help them conserve, asking customers to help them conserve," said Wayne Morrison, Principle of Smart Energy.

Conservation is important so that the grid doesn't get overwhelmed which could have consequences like outages.

"When they think that conditions in the market are going to be tighter then they' issue those and for this particular day and may not have that issue tomorrow," said Morrison.

Doing your part to help conserve is pretty easy.

"Adjust your thermostat a few degrees higher than your typical setting. You can turn on the ceiling fan; when you turn on the ceiling fan you want to make sure it's running in the counterclockwise direction. That'll push air down on you and will give you the wind chill effect, that can make you feel up to four degrees cooler," said Morrison.

Also if you can, wait to run large machinery, such as washers and dryers until in the evening. Simply blocking the sun is effective in keeping a room or home cool.

"If you have blinds or curtains, we can close those to stop that solar heat from the sun to up to 50%," Morrison said.