ODESSA, Texas — Our small West Texas communities are put in a tough spot because of COVID-19.

The virus has brought on new challenges like a lack of special medical care, limited resources and people.

"That’s a little bit scarier for them. Their smaller, so they really rely on these patients coming and seeking help, so I think it’s effecting everybody, but maybe even more so in those rural areas," Mallori Hutson, MCH Regional Services and Physician Relations Manager said.

That's why programs like the Texas J Regional Advisory Council exist.

Medical Center and Midland Memorial have employees on this council to ensure resources are shared and needs of these regional hospitals are met.

Mallori Hutson is the physician relations manager for MCH.

"Anything that we roll out, we’re sharing with them. As far as opening surgery back up, giving them what our guidelines look like, of course always using CDC as a top recommendation," Hutson said.

The council is in constant contact with these hospitals. If a need arises, they're ready to jump in and help.

"There is so much in our system that is so wonderful and can enhance the health of our community, so we want to take that broader and reach out farther than just Ector County," Hutson said.

Especially in pressing times like now.

Medical Center is making sure these hospitals have important supplies like PPE.

"It’s just really been nice to see the whole region come together and really do and give what I feel like the Permian basin is about," Hutson said.

Because when you work together, you’re stronger together.

ORMC said they are providing remote telephone consultations for COVID patients at their sister facility in Big Spring and are training medical workers at this facility on how to better care for COVID patients.

Texas Tech Health Sciences Center said they haven't focused regional outreach efforts specific to COVID-19, but they do have a family medicine residency program for medical students where they spend 2 years shadowing in a more rural community like Andrews, Fort Stockton or Alpine.

