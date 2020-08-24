How MISD is teaching fine arts during COVID-19

Midland High's theater director said it looks like there won't be any plays live for the public to see this fall.

MIDLAND, Texas — There is nothing quite like fine arts.

That's why it can't be taught like other subjects.

Teachers have spent their summer perfecting their craft because they know if they want creativity out of their students, they must too get creative.

"We started out with just the 2 Midland High directors and our Midland Freshman director working on a plan to produce videos that were fun and entertaining to the kids, that would get their attention and still allow them to have a lot of fun in theater while getting to know their directors and building those really important relationships at the beginning of the year," Tiffany Garnder-Moore, MHS theater director said.

From those 3 directors, to a district-wide effort. Goddard, BOWIE and San Jacinto soon joined in.

They all created a curriculum that close to 500 students are engaging with today.

There are themes for each day of the week.

We have movement Mondays and theatrical term Thursday.

"We’ve attached a flip grid app for them to be able to record themselves doing the steps in the choreography," Gardner-Moore said.

And their assignments correspond.

If students need more attention, there's an app for that, an appointment, that is.

Students can schedule one on one time when it's needed.

They can also move at their own pace. All assignments for the week are uploaded on Monday and the students must have everything submitted by Sunday night.

"They need fine arts. They need it bad. They’ve been at home in different situations that I can’t imagine – all of their situations and they need this outlet to help them be creative again, to help them connect again, to help them feel the way they used to feel," Gardner-Moore said.

Midland High's theater director said it looks like there won't be any plays live for the public to see this fall, but their department is prepping for a 1-act play in the spring and they've moved their musical to June 2021.

Over at ECISD there are no expectations for public performances just yet.

Their choir students in person must wear masks when singing and socially distance.