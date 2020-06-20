MIDLAND, Texas — Election day is when we get to exercise one of our most important rights as American citizens.

COVID-19 has many worried that it could compromise that right, come the next election this summer.

Midland County's elections administrator, Carolyn Graves tells Newswest 9 they're not letting that happen.

"We’ll be wiping down any pencil, anything that someone will touch, we’re going to make an effort to keep them wiped off and clean," Graves said.

Additionally, sneeze guards are going up, social distance is being marked, hand sanitizer, gloves, and masks are being provided for judges and poll workers.

If that still doesn't make you feel completely safe, there's another addition.

Governor Abbott added a week to this year's early voting to help with the flow of large voting crowds.

Voting hours will be extended this year as well.

"At the end of the day, keeping our voters and our workers safe is what matters most," Graves said.

Another thing to note, mail-in ballots have more than doubled this summer compared to the 2016 primary.

Both Ector and Midland County elections officials recommend you wear a mask and bring your own stylist or pen to touch the vote if you'd like.

MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:

Local family doctor says new prescribed video game, Endeavor Rx, could be successful

Starlight Therapeutic Riding Center doubles its sign-up numbers in the summer season of COVID-19