ODESSA, Texas — One person is dead following a structure fire in Odessa Sunday morning.

Odessa Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal's Division responded to the 200 block of E. 12th Street just after midnight.

Upon arriving, crews found a home fully engulfed in flames.

One person was found dead in the back of the residence, but they have not been identified at this time.

The body has been sent to Terrant County for an autopsy.