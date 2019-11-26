MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Oil and fire makes for a dangerous duo. Midland got a taste of that Thursday.

“In this case the hot oiler didn’t catch on fire first, it was one of the tanks that he was putting the product into that caught fire," said Justin Bunch, Midland County Emergency Manager. "While we were trying to extinguish it, it ignited and got out of control.”



Now that the smoke has cleared, investigators are trying to get a better idea of what sparked the explosion. Bunch saying the culprit was a ruptured frac tank.



“I could hear the Battalion Chief telling everyone to get back because the truck was on fire," Bunch said. "So what they did was just kind of retreated and kind of evacuated the half mile radius.”

For seven hours, 50 first responders battled the fire with more than 600 gallons of foam.

“When you have oil products you don't spray water on it," Bunch said. "Water will sink to the bottom heat up and boil."

Bunch says the man who was critically injured was in bad shape.

“He was hurt pretty bad, I mean he got burned pretty bad,” Bunch said.

All eyes are now on Oasis, the site where the fire happened.

OSHA, the Railroad Commision and Midland County are working to check if the company was up to code and followed proper safety regulations prior to the explosion.

“More preparation comes into play after someone gets hurt," Bunch said. "That’s what we’re trying to prevent is people getting hurt."

Bunch says the county wants to ensure companies do not lose product or revenue.

"We want everyone out here to be safe and make money," Bunch said. "I mean that’s kind of what the oil field is for.”

Bunch says the county’s focus now is to go over what went well, what could be done better and what regulation could help avoid fire likes this in the future.

