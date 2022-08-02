Hospital worker vaccination rates, exemptions climb as vaccine mandate deadline looms

Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital are seeing more of their employees getting the vaccine or being exempt from it.

MIDLAND, Texas — When the vaccine mandate was first announced by Midland Memorial Hospital, over 200 employees had not received the vaccine or an exemption. As of Tuesday, those numbers are trending down.

If local hospitals want to receive funding from federal agencies like the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, their employees have to be vaccinated or exempt.

"Tens of millions of dollars in Medicare, Medicaid funding we would no longer receive, and basically the hospital itself and the health system would not be able to survive without that money," said Trevor Tankersley, Director of Public Relations for Medical Center Hospital.

The deadline for employees to receive at least one dose of the vaccine is coming up.

"As of Monday February 14, if you have not received your first dose or have an exception you will be placed on a 30 day leave, unpaid leave," said Stephen Bowerman, Vice President of Midland Memorial Hospital.

Since the announcement, about 150 members of Midland Memorial Hospital have either received the vaccine or gotten an exemption, and that number is still growing.

"Of 54 of the employees today, 16 exemptions will be reviewed later today," said Bowerman.

Medical Center Hospital has about 95% of their staff vaccinated or exempt, with about 100 employees not falling into either category.

This is good news for both hospitals and their patients.

"We think we'll continue to operate all the services that we provide to our community," said Bowerman.

Even though both hospitals' staff numbers are looking better, they are still encouraging staff to get the shot or an exemption.

"Obviously we want to get those hundred or so either vaccinated or their approved waivers because we just don't want to lose staff, I know every hospital around the country does," said Tankersley.

Hospital leaders say every vaccination or exemption counts.

"Every time we get one vaccination card faxed into our health group or we have one more exemption that has been granted, it's a big relief for the hospital and for the workforce," Bowerman said. "You know if we lose one nurse on the floor, there's a chance nurses are going to take one additional patient or a handful of additional patients."