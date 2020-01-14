MIDLAND, Texas — Hospice of Midland is continuing its monthly "We Honor Our Veterans" lunches in 2020.

The first luncheon of the year featured the Midland County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard playing taps for the veterans.

Attendees also were able to hear about the history of taps and learn about financial assistance programs.

Veterans at the luncheons get the chance to talk to fellow veterans and discuss with Hospice volunteers anything they need to unburden themselves of.

"Sometimes those families are sitting in the room with the veteran when he decides to open up and they'll look at their father or veteran volunteer and they're like, 'I didn't realize my dad, or brother or grandfather went through any of that," said Rebecca Haberman, Director of Marketing.

If you're interested in helping, Haberman says you can look up any organization helping veterans in the area and reach out.

To learn more about Hospice's services, including the We Honor Our Veterans program, you can visit the website. The veterans luncheon is held every second Tuesday of the month.

