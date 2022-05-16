H.O.R.S.E Center offers therapy and support to West Texans

"It's been fantastic, my daughters got to interact with the horses and it's really just calmed her down."

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — H.O.R.S.E stands for Helping Our Riders Succeed in Education and that's exactly the goal at their facility.

They work with veterans, kids with autism and just about anyone who need some help getting to be the best versions of themselves, and its all thanks to horses who have been helping humans for thousands of years.

"There's a connection in the eyes, it's just, you lock eyes and you feel immediately connected." said Joni Young, a client of the center.

Which is why these big animals can help people heal in so many different ways.

"A mental health program where we help individuals work through depression, anxiety, PTSD just the entire spectrum it just varies from client to client." said Russell Porter, Program Director at the center.

It's been something for me that clicks, and I've used my "coping skills and regulated my breathing because that's what the main thing here, it helps you regulate and I've put those skills in my everyday life now," Young said. "I gained coping skills and realized that I had the ability to take charge of my life."

The horses have also helped Veteran Michael Wispin and daughter who has autism, she comes to the center once a week.

"Well I was in the military for 16 years, got out in 2015." Wispin said. "It really helped me a lot with all my stress. It's been fantastic that my daughter got to interact with the horses and it's really just calmed her down."

Proof that human and animal connection can change lives, something that's been happening at the horse center here in West Texas since 2003.