Hoppel sisters: Counting for Bryce

Bryce Hoppel has two older sisters, Megan Ochoa (26) and Kelsey Hoppel (28).

MIDLAND, Texas — A few tenths of a second less is what Bryce Hoppel needed in his race today.

But the pendulum that keeps Bryce gliding in his shoes is his family.

"Seeing him out there on the USA Olympic stage, I mean the world stage at that and just representing USA makes me so proud obviously. It gets me teary-eyed, it gets me emotional," Kelsey Hoppel, Bryce's sister said.

"Makes me teary-eyed also just how proud (I am) watching him run," Megan Ochoa, Bryce's sister said.

His older sisters Kelsey and Megan say time is what they cherish most with their brother.

"Whenever we do get to spend time with him it's just like, we take it all in because he's off traveling the world and doing his thing," Hoppel said.

And his times in the Olympics are accounted for.

"We write down the times just to see, to calm our nerves a little bit and be like oh yeah, he's in," Hoppel said.

"We like to be able to know before they make the final outcome," Ochoa said.

"His fastest time, I think his personal best is 1:43.23," Hoppel and Ochoa said.

Counts, countdowns and counting on each other. That's how the Hoppel family runs their clock.

"Timing wise we always have a countdown, like all of us. My dad's the one who started it, just always counts down. I remember yesterday it was all the way up to, or the day before it was all the way up to something like two hundred and something minutes," Ochoa said.

All these times add up to a pretty special memory.

And now, there's time to look to the next Olympic showing.