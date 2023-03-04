'Hope for the Homeless' event helps serve those less fortunate

The monthly gathering of agencies from around the Permian Basin provide support to the underserved in many ways, including food donations and healthcare services.

ODESSA, Texas — Members of West Texas offered selfless service on Monday as "Hope for the Homeless" held its monthly community outreach event at American Legion in Odessa.

In its 23rd year, the event gathers many resources and agencies from around the Permian Basin in an effort to help those less fortunate.

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, or TTUHSC, and the West Texas Food Bank were just a couple of agencies that had representatives in attendance to provide support, and it’s truly a group effort.

“It takes everybody working together to make it successful, and that’s what we’re so thankful for," said Doug Herget, Founder of 'Hope for the Homeless."

Community members ranged from those in need of support to those able to provide it.

“[A] lot of times you’ll have people that are just down on their luck," said Herget. "They’re maybe needing a job, they may be needing some medical help, they’re needing some assistance in some way, just so many different things, and to see them get back on their feet and get their life back again, that’s what it’s all about for us.”

Free haircuts, clothing and a free meal were offered to those in need during the event.

The West Texas Food Bank was there to help with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP information, as well as giving donations to many people who used the drive-thru option to receive food.

“It’s a pretty big deal because they don’t have the means to get to the stores to get the food that they need or the money to buy it," said Gloria Benson, a volunteer with the West Texas Food Bank. "They know that the person behind them might be suffering a whole lot more than they are or two cars down might be worse than they are. We don’t ask why; we don’t intrude in their world. We just make them happy to be here, help them as much as we can and send them off with a smile.”

Healthcare was also provided, with TTUHSC's Community Engagement Unit giving blood pressure checks, health screenings and mental health support.

“We’re in the rural communities as well and we’ve encountered so many that are not connected to a physician and need somebody to kind of encourage them, ‘Hey your blood pressure is a little high, it would be really good for you to get connected with a doctor and these are steps that you can take to go through that process," said Margaret Robles, Unit Manager for Rural and Community Engagement at TTUHSC.

Robles said that this type of event is a more comfortable environment for those struggling, and it also helps the medical students of TTUHSC to get out and serve in the community.