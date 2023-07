The event will be at the American Legion on 2701 East 8th Street in Odessa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The American Legion will be holding a 'Hope for the Homeless' event on July 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event will at 2701 East 8th Street. There will be free haircuts, free West Texas Food Bank Box-of-Food, and free hot home cooked meals by the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.