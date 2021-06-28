Homes in Midland under water due to severe weather

To make matters worse, this is not just flood water. It is sewer water, after the county says the septic system overflowed.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The neighborhoods near Mission Dorado in west Midland County are under water.

Additionally, homes near Faudree Road and West County Road 122 have the most damage.

County leaders tell us rainwater would typically drain to the field behind Cinergy off of Highway 191, but that area has been developed. Now all of that water is draining into neighborhoods.

To make matters worse, this is not just flood water. It is sewer water, after the county says the septic system overflowed.

“The water is just flowing down the street, into the house, everywhere,” homeowner Amanda Apoliner said.



Apoliner, like many, does not have flood insurance.

FLOODING DAMAGE: Dozens of people in and around Midland County are seeing flood damage. Carlos Carrillo is one of those homeowners. This morning around 7 a.m. water began dripping into his basement through the walls. Now it’s a matter of assessing the damage and saving what is left. Posted by Sammi Steele on Monday, June 28, 2021

“We are not exactly in the flood zone,” Apoliner said. “There’s a flood zone down there, but we were not, so we were told not to get it.”

Many of the flooded homes have electricity but don’t have running water.

“We’re going to have to go to a hotel because we can’t stay here,” homeowner Carlos Castillo said. “You can smell the water is dirty.”

Castillo is not the only person in the area who is noticing dirty water.

This is what flooding is doing in parts of Midland Co. The homeowner, Carlos, tells me water started dropping from the walls this morning. Like many, he does not have flood insurance. His family is now forced to stay in a hotel. @newswest9 pic.twitter.com/bPnMtLgRIz — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) June 28, 2021

“The water coming in actually popped off the lid on our septic tank, so now our septic tank is flowing,” homeowner Rachel Millier said.

Midland County tells NewsWest 9 they are working to stop the water from flowing into the neighborhoods, but haven’t determined where exactly the water is coming from.

“The only explanation we were given was with all the construction on 191, all the new building, apparently that has caused the water to flow this way,” Apoliner said. “So they’re going to have to do something.”

In the meantime, homeowners here say the Red Cross has been in the area and is going to help people with any basics they need, such as food, water and shelter.

MISSION DORADO FLOODED: Here’s a look at the flooding happening near SCR 1317. This is one of the many streets that has transformed into a river. Homes all along the area are completely flooded. This neighborhood runs on a septic system so no one here has running water and multiple people report their septic system has overflowed. That means, this water now has material from the sewer in it. I’m told the Red Cross has been checking in on homeowners but there’s no sign of the flow of water stopping anytime soon. Posted by Sammi Steele on Monday, June 28, 2021

Another concern of residents is water and electricity combining and shocking them.

Shortly after the interview with Carlos, he was shocked by water running down his walls when he touched it.