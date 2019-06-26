MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: Police say the investigation is ongoing and that no suspects have been arrested at this time. If anyone has any information on the shooting, contact the Midland Police Department's non-emergency line at (432) 685-7108.

Original Story: Midland Police say 26-year old Joshua Shoals was shot in the head during a "targeted" home invasion. It happened a little before 10 P.M. Tuesday, in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue off of North Fairgrounds Road.

The victim’s father says Shoals died at the hospital early Wednesday morning.

The neighbor, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she made the 911 call after the victim's 8-year-old daughter ran to their house begging them to call the police.

"His daughter ran over to my house telling me to call the cops because they were guys with guns. I hope they find whoever did it. It's really sad."

The victim's family said it took more than 15 minutes before the ambulance arrived.

George Dickens, a neighbor on Maple Avenue, says he's lived in the neighborhood since 1979.

“It’s kind of scary...if you’ve been living here for as long as I have been here and nothing ever happens like that. Then all the sudden somebody gets killed across the street it’s kind of scary,” Dickens said.

The Shoals family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.










