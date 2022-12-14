Holidays bring in anxiety for some

Some people will suffer from holiday anxiety when they visit family.

MIDLAND, Texas — With the holidays around the corner many will be happy to be reunited with their family to celebrate.

But for some, the holidays are also a time of stress and anxiety.

Holiday anxiety doesn’t affect everyone the same, or for some even at all.

But when it does happen a lot of times it has to do with the situation between them and their family.

“So holiday anxiety is basically when the holidays approach, of course stress and anxiety approaches. And it's just a lot of people know that when the holidays come it's family; some people don't have families, so they get anxiety about that. They don't know where to go. Another thing is some people don't get along with their family but they get that guilt if they don't go; they feel like oh what if this is the last time they see their family,” said Daniel Mendoza, Mental Health Educator and Outreach Coordinator at Midland Memorial Hospital.

But you don’t have to feel helpless during stressful moments.

“Dealing with family, if you know you’re going to have a stressor our therapists always suggest preparation is key. So before you enter into a Christmas party or a family place or maybe it’s a shopping mall, have a plan… know your comfort zone and always try to remember your boundaries,” said Melanie Saize, Marketing and Development Director at Centers for Children and Families.

Both MMH and Centers for Children and Families say don't try self-medicating without consulting your physician first.

If it becomes too much to bear and you need someone to talk to, you can always reach out to a counselor as well.