Hogan Park releases new renderings for its park renovation project

The hope is to break ground early next year, and $36 million has been raised already.

MIDLAND, Texas — Hogan Park has released its new renderings for its upcoming renovation project.

The new renderings highlight potential common spaces. These common space areas were created after feedback from the community wanted more public access to the park and not just areas that need to be reserved or rented out.

"We wanted to highlight those areas where you can come with your family, and enjoy the park on a Saturday," said Lori Blong who represents Midland City Council District 4. "Spend the day at the dog park, or the splash pad, or pavilion area with great shade, and places to gather with your family for a picnic or just a fun afternoon."