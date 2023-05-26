Hogan Park Golf Course to host Ladies Golf Clinic

The classes will be held during the months of June and July with each class happening on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Hogan Park Golf Course has announced its 2023 summer Ladies Golf Clinic schedule.

All ages and levels are welcome to participate in this clinic. The classes will run during the months of June and July. Each class will be on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The cost for the eight classes will be $200 per person and people can sign up right now. Clubs will be provided at no additional charge.