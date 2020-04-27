MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced the Hogan Park Golf Course has been reopened to the public as of April 27.
The course will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. each day.
The driving range is open and the snack bar will be opened for to-go orders.
Temporary bathrooms have been set up outside the clubhouse to help golfers maintain social distancing.
Pin flags will remain in the holes on the course and the city says there will not be rakes in the sand traps.
