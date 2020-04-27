MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced the Hogan Park Golf Course has been reopened to the public as of April 27.

The course will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. each day.

The driving range is open and the snack bar will be opened for to-go orders.

Temporary bathrooms have been set up outside the clubhouse to help golfers maintain social distancing.

Pin flags will remain in the holes on the course and the city says there will not be rakes in the sand traps.

O'Mulligan's at Hogan Park Golf Course Menus for this week 4/28-4/30 If you would like to purchase a meal ... packaged w/warming instructions you may do so instead of hot n' ready. If you have been blessed and want to bless a family in need you can purchase a meal and we will deliver to them.

