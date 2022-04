Beal Dog Park will still be open for the day.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you're planning to take your dog out on Thursday, you might have to find an alternative location.

The City of Midland will be closing Hogan Dog Park on April 21 for annual maintenance.

Beal Dog Park will still be open as an alternative however.

This closure should only last for the day, so you can take your dog to Hogan again on Friday.