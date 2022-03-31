Hobbs Rotary Club to hold 'Swing Fore Nine' Benefit Tournament

All the proceeds will benefit the families and the victims involved in the USW Golf Team crash.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Rotary Club will be their 'Swing Fore Nine' Benefit Tournament on April 9.

The event will be a four-person scramble and all the proceeds will go directly to the victims and families of the recent incident involving the USW Golf Teams.

There will be morning rounds starting at 8:30 a.m. and afternoon rounds starting at 1:30 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch will be available as well as a silent auction. There will be a longest drive and putting contest for participants.