Hobbs Public Library closes down for HVAC repairs

This closure is due to high temperatures within the building that were severely damaged after a power outage that occurred on Sept. 7.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Public Library has been closed down since Sept. 11 for HVAC repairs.

These repairs became necessary after a power outage on Sept. 7 damaged the HVAC system at the library, which led to cooling issues in the facility. According to the City of Hobbs, there have been uncomfortable temperatures of over 80 degrees inside the building during this problem.

There is no completion date at this time for the repairs, but the library is expected to possible reopen by the end of the week. Updates about the reopening of the building and repair work on the HVAC system will be announced on social media platforms and press releases.

“We want to be open and serving the public every day, so this is a very difficult time for our team," said Library Director Nicole Lawless. "With many new ideas and programming currently in planning phases, we are motivated to get back to work and engaging with the public. The support and encouragement, especially from our regular patronship, has been incredibly encouraging, and we ask for them to continue to support us.”