Hobbs Police Department warns residents about arrest warrant scam

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is warning its residents about phone scams regarding arrest warrants.
The unknown caller is identifying himself as the Captain of the Hobbs Police Department and has an active warrant for your arrest. The caller is demanding payment in the form of prepaid credit card or gift card, and if the people receiving the call doesn't pay, then an Officer will go to their home or place of work to arrest them.
The Hobbs Police Department said they do not clear arrest warrants by way of telephone calls, nor do they take prepaid credit cards or gift cards to clear arrest warrants.
If anyone has any information in regard to this situation, they want you to call their department at 575-397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.