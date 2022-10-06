Hobbs Police Department warns residents about arrest warrant scam

The unknown caller is claiming to be the Captain of Hobbs PD and is asking for credit card information over the phone.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is warning its residents about phone scams regarding arrest warrants.

The unknown caller is identifying himself as the Captain of the Hobbs Police Department and has an active warrant for your arrest. The caller is demanding payment in the form of prepaid credit card or gift card, and if the people receiving the call doesn't pay, then an Officer will go to their home or place of work to arrest them.

The Hobbs Police Department said they do not clear arrest warrants by way of telephone calls, nor do they take prepaid credit cards or gift cards to clear arrest warrants.