Hobbs Police Department to host fundraising event on July 22

The fundraiser is for Officer Jessica Jimenez who is going through an unexpected emergency health incident.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department will be holding a fundraising event for Officer Jessica Jimenez on July 22.

Officer Jimenez is going through an unexpected emergency health incident and the department is asking for help. The event will start at 7:00 a.m. at the Lea County Event Center at 5101 N. Lovington Hwy.

There will be a car wash, food plates and bake sale at the fundraising event with all the proceeds going towards Officer Jimenez's medical expenses.