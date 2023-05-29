Hobbs Police Department investigates shooting incident

Officers found 25-year-old Jiovanny Morales with gunshot wounds at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Hobbs Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened on May 28.

Hobbs Police Officers responded to a call around 10:34 a.m. at the intersection of Grimes and Broadway in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival, they found 25-year-old Jiovanny Morales of Hobbs suffering from gunshot wounds.

Morales was transported to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where he would later be pronounced dead due to his injuries.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, there have been several witnesses that have provided leads to help with this incident. People can leave tips of their own by calling HPD at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.