Hobbs Police Department asks for help locating suspect involved in homicide incident

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect involved in a homicide on May 18.

At 2:07 a.m., officers went to the Walmart located at 3800 N. Lovington Hwy in reference to shots being fired. Upon their arrival, they found 24-year-old Jordan Ruiz of Hobbs in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. Ruiz was transported to Covenant Hobbs Hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.

According to an investigation by HPD, it is believed that this was not a random act of violence and that the suspect may have known the victim. The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.