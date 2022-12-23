Hobbs Police Department asks for help locating suspect involved in desecration of a church incident

Surveillance video showed that the crimes were committed by 42-year-old Jesus Ortiz Hernandez of Hobbs, New Mexico.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect involved in a desecration of a church incident on December 19.

Officers responded to a call at the Crosswinds Church on 1701 N. Jefferson Street in reference to criminal damage to a church. Hobbs PD looked a video of a male walking on Jefferson Street wearing black pants and a black jacket. In the same video, the male was seen throwing a rock at the glass door of the church, which caused it to break. The door was valued at $800.

After looking at surveillance video and evidence, it was determined that 42-year-old Jesus Hernandez Ortiz of Hobbs was the male in the video would commit these crimes.

Officers officially issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez for the crime of Desecration of a Church, a 4th degree felony. Hernandez has a long history of previous charges, which includes Battery/Assault of a Peace Officer, Aggravated Battery, Tampering with Evidence and Drinking in Public.

If people know the whereabouts of Hernandez, please contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.