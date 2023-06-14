Hobbs Police Department asks for help locating person of interest in homicide incident

33-year-old Joseph Coleman Jr. of Hobbs was identified as a person of interest by HPD for his involvement in the death of 28-year-old Jamaal Wingfield.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is asking for help locating 33-year-old Joseph Coleman Jr regarding his involvement in a homicide that occurred at the Four Seasons Apartments.

Officers responded to a call about a person that had been shot on June 10. Upon arrival, officers found 28-year-old Jamaal Wingfield of Hobbs suffering from a gunshot wound. Hobbs EMS also responded to the scene and was not able to locate any signs of life.

Later on, it was determined that Coleman Jr. of Hobbs has been identified as a person of interest in the case. The investigation is still consider active at this time.