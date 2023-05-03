Hobbs Police Department asks for help identifying driver involved in fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash

The pedestrian, 64-year-old Victor Chavez, was transported to Covenant Hobbs Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is asking for help identifying the driver involved in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash.

On May 1, officers responded to the intersection of North Marland and East Broadway around 8:00 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. Once officers arrived, they found 64-year-old Victor Chavez of Hobbs unresponsive on the ground. Chavez was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers on the scene found out from witnesses that the vehicle involved in the crash was a Black Chevrolet. Officers were able to find surveillance video and they believe the vehicle was also a Black Chevrolet. People can watch the video by going to the Hobbs Police Department Facebook page.