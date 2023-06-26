Hobbs Police Department arrests suspect involved in shooting incident

51-year-old Tony Heckard of Hobbs was arrested on June 22, 2023 and charged with Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department arrested 51-year-old Tony Heckard of Hobbs for his involvement in a shooting incident on June 20.

Officers responded to the area of the 300 block of West Rainbow around 4:35 p.m. in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found out that 48-year-old Daniel Ward had been shot and left the area on foot. Officers eventually found Ward at an intersection and transported Ward to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital for treatment. He would later be transported to a hospital in Lubbock before being released the same day.

After investigating the incident, they identified Heckard as the suspect and an arrest warrant was out for his arrest. On June 22, 2023, Heckard was located by officers and arrested for the charges of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault.