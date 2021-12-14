Hobbs Police Department announces Interim Police Chief

“Today marks a clear opportunity for the City of Hobbs and the Hobbs Police Department (HPD) to carry the current momentum forward and focus on identifying the ways in which we can improve the services we provide to the residents of Hobbs," said City Manager Manny Gomez. "HPD is poised to forge ahead. I firmly believe the department is headed in the right direction, and my hat goes off to the men and women that continue to suit up day after day and willingly put our citizens’ safety before their own."