Hobbs Police Department announces Interim Police Chief

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department has named its new Acting/Interim Police Chief.
Deputy Chief August Fons will take over the role after the previous Police Chief, John Ortolano, submitted his resignation recently.
Ortolano served for just over two years in the role and will be officially out of the position starting on January 8,2022.
“Today marks a clear opportunity for the City of Hobbs and the Hobbs Police Department (HPD) to carry the current momentum forward and focus on identifying the ways in which we can improve the services we provide to the residents of Hobbs," said City Manager Manny Gomez. "HPD is poised to forge ahead. I firmly believe the department is headed in the right direction, and my hat goes off to the men and women that continue to suit up day after day and willingly put our citizens’ safety before their own."
Fons started his term as Interim Police Chief on December 13.