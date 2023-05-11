Hobbs PD issues arrest warrant in ammunition shoplifting incident

18-year-old Isaiah Xavier Lopez of Hobbs has been identified as the suspect in the incident.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Isaiah Xavier Lopez for his part in an ammunition shoplifting incident.

On May 8, Hobbs PD Officers responded to the Big 5 Sporting Goods store in reference to a shoplifting incident.

Officers were able to find out that Lopez went into the store, jumped over the ammunition counter with a black bag and then proceeded to put multiple boxes of firearm ammunition into the bag. Then, the bag was dropped onto the glass counter, and this alerted staff.

Lopez grabbed the bag and ran out the store through the front entrance. Officers were able to find out that Lopez stole over 1,900 worth of ammunition. The warrant issued for Lopez charges him with shoplifting between $500-$2,500, a 4th degree felony. Lopez has a past criminal history as a juvenile.