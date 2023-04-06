Hobbs PD asks for help locating suspect in homicide incident

An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of 43-year-old Richard Leyva, charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department has asked the public for help locating a homicide suspect.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of 43-year-old Richard Leyva, charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Levya has an extensive criminal history and currently has a federal parole.

The incident Leyva was involved in occurred on March 24, 2023. Hobbs PD responded to the 800 block of South Thorp in reference to a man being shot. Upon their arrival, officers found 34-year-old Anthony Quiroz of Hobbs. Quiroz was able to communicate with the officers but was unable to identify where he was shot on his body.

Hobbs EMS arrived on the scene and transported Quiroz to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital. He was stabilized and flown to UMC in Lubbock where he later succumbed to his injuries.

If anyone has any information about the incident or the whereabouts of Leyva, call HPD at 575-397-9265 or the Lea County Crimestoppers at 575-393-8005.