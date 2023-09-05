New baby box placed in Hobbs in hopes of ending baby dumping

It is the second baby box in New Mexico.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOBBS, New Mexico — A new baby box was placed at the Central Fire Station in Hobbs on Tuesday.

It is only the second baby box in New Mexico, and the 145th box in the United States.

A ceremony was held at the fire station, featuring multiple speakers, including a priest who blessed the box.

The boxes are designed for mothers who are unable to properly care for a baby. It's placement at the fire station was intentional, as it can give mothers a sense of security that they won't be seen when dropping off a baby.

"They chose this because of the location not being well-lit," said Monica Kelsey, the founder and CEO of Save Haven Baby Boxes. "Somebody can come here and still get anonymity."

The door on the outside opens up a small hatch where the mother can place the baby. The space inside the box is ventilated to keep oxygen flowing while a heater keeps the baby warm.

A bassinet is also placed inside to keep the baby warm.

When the doors are opened, a silent alarm is activated that lets the fire department know a baby needs to be picked up.

“When that door is opened up, there is a silent alarm that is triggered," said Hobbs Fire Chief Barry Young. "Then it goes to an alarm company. They in turn contact our dispatch, the Lee County Communication Authority, and then they tone us out.”

From there, the baby is picked up and taken to the hospital, where they receive proper medical attention.

The baby box has been anticipated for almost a year now, but speakers at the event say the box was not in response to Alexis Avilla, a Hobbs woman who was sentenced to 16 years after throwing a baby in a dumpster .

However, a baby box like this one has the chance to avoid any future situations like that one.

"Clearly in Hobbs last year, that wasn’t the case," said Kelsey. "She didn’t want to see anyone, whether she knew about the safe haven law or not. She didn’t want to go face-to-face with anyone. So, having these boxes in every community, one is education. Because if you drive by this box, it’s going to trigger, 'oh this is a place where you can take a child and place it in this box.'"

While many hope that the baby box never has to be used, the general consensus was it was better to have it just in case.