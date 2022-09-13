x
Hobbs Municipal Schools to have increased police presence on campuses due to social media threats

The Hobbs Police Department is working on identifying the name of person posting these threats and those reposting it.
HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs Municipal Schools posted on their social media accounts earlier this morning about threats made towards the district via social media. 

The Hobbs Police Department is currently working on identifying the person who made these posts and those who have reposted it. There will be an increased police presence on campuses today. 

Police officers are asking for parents and students to help them find out who reposted these messages as well. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Class is in session at this time and there is no threat to students and staff as law enforcement investigators continue to look into this situation. 

