Hobbs Municipal Court temporarily closes due to staffing shortage

The city said the facility has become short-staffed due to COVID-19 exposures.
Credit: City of Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M. —

In response to staffing issues caused by COVID-19 exposures, the Hobbs Municipal Court will temporarily close to the public starting Tuesday.

For now, the facility is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 24. The city said staff members who are able to work will continue to coordinate with law enforcement on charges, and there will be someone answering phones for bill pay and questions.

Any cases scheduled during the closure will be reset for a later date. Those involved in cases that are rescheduled will have a notice delivered to their last known address.

Additionally, online bill payment is available by clicking here.

