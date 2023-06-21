Hobbs Municipal Court on Turner Street to reopen

The court will be closed from July 5-7. During that time, citizens will not be penalized or charged late fees for not showing.

HOBBS, N.M. — After about four months of remodeling work for new amenities and security upgrades, the Hobbs Municipal Court building at 301 N. Turner St. is set to reopen two months ahead of schedule.

For the duration of the project, court operations were held in a temporary location on Dalmont Street.

The municipal court will be closed from July 5-7 to allow staff to relocate. During that time, citizens will not be penalized or charged late fees for not showing.

Starting on July 10, the court will operate out of the N. Turner Street location during regular hours, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The press release announcing the reopening included the following statement from Court Administrator Shannon Carter-Arguello:

“Many hours and staff input were put into the remodeling plan, and we are so grateful to the contractors and General Services Department for updating the Hobbs Municipal Court to better serve and protect the citizens of Hobbs. It was important in the plans for the facility to increase not only its functionality and efficiency but also its security, and we are proud to debut the finished project. Thank you to City leadership for the support and to the public for their patience during this time. We hope to see you soon at the new facility – but for all the right reasons!”

All phone numbers and email addresses of the Hobbs Municipal Court staff and offices will stay the same.