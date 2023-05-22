Hobbs man arrested after selling "Magic Mushrooms" to teenager

42-year-old Jerry Wayne Chadwell has been charged with Child Abuse and Contributing to the Delinquency of the Delinquency of a Minor

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Drug Task Force and Hobbs Police Department arrested a Hobbs man after selling "Magic Mushrooms" to a 13-year-old.

42-year-old Jerry Wayne Chadwell has been charged with Child Abuse and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. During the investigation, it was revealed that the two had been in communication and were planning to schedule a meeting location for a narcotic transaction. On March 13, 2023, the teenager was in need of medical attention after consuming "Magic Mushrooms" that were provided by Chadwell.

The Psilocybin "Magic Mushrooms" are a Scheduled 1 Drug according to the Controlled Substance Act. On May 17, 2023, HPD and the Lea County Drug Task Force partnered up for an undercover "Buy Bust".

The bust led to the confiscation of around 2.5 pounds of "Magic Mushrooms" ($6,000 worth), 8 pounds of marijuana ($25,000 worth), and over 1000 other THC related products like vapes and gummies.