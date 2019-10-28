HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs fire fighters represented their town in the 2019 World Relay Championship over the weekend and won big.
The competition involves dressing up in full gear and competing head-to-head while simulating the physical demands of real-life firefighting.
The City of Hobbs Fire Department Combat team won first place on October 26, bringing home the championship.
