HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs fire fighters represented their town in the 2019 World Relay Championship over the weekend and won big.

The competition involves dressing up in full gear and competing head-to-head while simulating the physical demands of real-life firefighting.

The City of Hobbs Fire Department Combat team won first place on October 26, bringing home the championship.

City of Hobbs Fire Department Here is your Scott's Firefighters Combat Challenge 2019 World 🌏 Relay Champions.

