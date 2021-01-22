Hobbs Fire Department selected to participate in Community Risk Reduction Pilot Program

They were chosen against 250 fire departments across the county by the National Fire Protection Association.

HOBBS, N.M. — The City of Hobbs Fire Department has been chosen to participate in the Second Phase of the Community Risk Reduction Pilot Program by the NFPA.

The National Fire Protection Association chose the Hobbs Station among 250 other fire departments nationwide.

This program will help build a tool that will help community leaders gain valuable insights and make decisions on how to enhance fire preventions within communities.

“Access to accurate data will allow CRR leaders to use insights and make informed decisions about where to focus efforts and resources,” says Karen Berard-Reed, community risk reduction strategist at NFPA. “While many fire departments have struggled to work with data sets, NFPA’s CRA tool will do the complex work behind the scenes to compile relevant data allowing stakeholders to create effective community risk reduction plans that incorporate five priorities - education, engineering, enforcement, economic incentives, and emergency response - in the most impactful ways possible."

The first phase was used to help fine-tune and identify valuable features for the program, while the second phase will be used to see what insights are provided to the community through June of 2021. This will help test its effectiveness.

“Participation in this project allows each fire department to provide important feedback that will be used to improve future versions of the dashboard, positions the community among CRR leaders in the United States, and signals an interest in leveraging technology to drive high-quality community safety initiatives,” Berard-Reed says.

By participating in the pilot program, the Hobbs Station will use the dashboard for free to see how the system is used and what value the station can gain from it.