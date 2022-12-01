Hobbs community continues to rally in support of baby found in dumpster

Joe Imbriale, the owner of Rig Outfitters who had the surveillance footage, said he is seeing an outpouring of support towards the baby and also himself.

HOBBS, N.M. — People from across the world continue to show support for the baby found in a dumpster in Hobbs, New Mexico.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Joe Imbriale, the owner of Rig Outfitters, who had the surveillance footage. He said he is seeing an outpouring of support towards the baby, but also himself.

"This has affected everybody worldwide," said Imbriale. "I'm losing sleep because that video keeps running and running in the back of my mind. I thank the community for their support but I didn’t do anything. The prayers need to go to the baby."

Imbriale said he has seen people from all walks of life doing what they can to help like donating clothes, toys and even a Gofundme.

"I want the GoFundMe to be used as a trust fund or something," said Imbriale. "I want to make sure it is making more as the kid is getting older so when he is old enough like 18, he can use it for his needs like school."

Imbriale said the positive messages he is seeing on social media towards the baby will go a long way in the future.

"When the baby knows or when he finds out what happened to him, he will also know that there is thousands of people that love him," said Imbriale. "They care about him and that no, you are not a piece of trash. You have worth.

Imbriale hopes that this creates a change in the community.

"I just pray for the baby, for a healthy life and good loving family," said Imbriale. "In the community, I see a lot change that is coming. This is not going to go away. There are so many stories that go by. Nobody is going to forget this."

For those wanting to help, the New Mexico Children Youth & Families Department's office is also taking donations.