HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs City Hall is currently closed due to HVAC issues stemming from a power outage and power surge on Sept. 16.

These issues affected multiple city departments, which led to City Hall closing at noon on Sept. 18. Along with the HVAC system, the phone system and internet have been affected. According to a press release, the City Hall could reopen close to noon today.