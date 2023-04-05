Hobbs City Commission approves ordinance to prohibit parking of heavy trucks and trailers on public streets

If the final adoption is approved at the April 17 Commision meeting, it will go into full effect five days after publication.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs City Commission recently approved an ordinance that would prohibit the parking of certain heavy trucks, semis and trailers on public streets.

The ordinance will be added to Chapter 10 of the Hobbs Municipal Code if its final adaption is approved at the next Hobbs City Commision meeting on April 17. This ordinance came to be after multiple motorists had an issue with these vehicles blocking their vision as they travel on public streets. It is meant to protect the safety of public streets for residents and visitors of Hobbs.

A heavy truck is defined as a vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 26,000 pounds. Some examples for these trucks by the Department of Transportation includes a heavy truck weighing 26,001 to 33,000 pounds, a heavy truck weighing 33,0001+ pounds, and a super heavy/special duty truck weighing 33,001+ pounds.

No trailers with or without power, hitched or unhitched and longer than 20 feet exclusive of the trailer tongue will also be allowed to park on any public street.