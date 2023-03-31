Hobbs Animal Adoption Center make changes due to short staffing

HOBBS, New Mexico — The Hobbs Animal Adoption Center has been forced to make changes due to extremely short staffing.
Vaccinations and surgeries for pets belonging to the general public have been temporarily ceased. These services will only be strictly limited to adoptions and reclaimed animals only.
The Hobbs Animal Adoption Center also needed to make changes to its schedule. At the moment, the center will not be open on Monday, Saturday and Sunday. The other days will be having openings with different start times for two hours each day. People can find those hours on the Hobbs Police Department Facebook page.
For any questions about the changes, people can call at 575-397-9323.