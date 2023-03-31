Hobbs Animal Adoption Center make changes due to short staffing

Vaccinations and surgeries for pets belonging to the general public have been temporarily ceased. These services will only be strictly limited to adoptions and reclaimed animals only.

The Hobbs Animal Adoption Center also needed to make changes to its schedule. At the moment, the center will not be open on Monday, Saturday and Sunday. The other days will be having openings with different start times for two hours each day. People can find those hours on the Hobbs Police Department Facebook page.